A matchup at the Utah Tech Trailblazers is coming up for the Weber State Wildcats women (1-7), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Weber State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Utah Tech A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Westminster (UT) H 9:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Air Force A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Utah A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Montana A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Montana State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UMKC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Sacramento State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Portland State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Eastern Washington A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Idaho A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Montana H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Idaho State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Northern Arizona H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Northern Colorado H 2:00 PM

Weber State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Tech Trailblazers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Burns Arena

Top Weber State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jadyn Matthews 8 10.1 4.6 1.9 1.1 0.4 41.9% (31-74) 40.9% (9-22)
Daryn Hickok 8 9.9 4.8 1.3 1.1 0.0 32.7% (32-98) 35.3% (6-17)
Kendra Parra 8 9.0 2.3 1.9 0.9 0.1 31.9% (23-72) 26.5% (9-34)
Amelia Raidaveta 8 6.4 5.1 1.3 1.3 0.5 43.1% (22-51) 0.0% (0-2)
Laura Taylor 8 5.5 3.4 1.5 1.3 0.0 33.3% (15-45) 33.3% (9-27)

