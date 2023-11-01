A matchup at the Utah Tech Trailblazers is coming up for the Weber State Wildcats women (1-7), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Weber State games

Weber State's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena

Top Weber State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jadyn Matthews 8 10.1 4.6 1.9 1.1 0.4 41.9% (31-74) 40.9% (9-22) Daryn Hickok 8 9.9 4.8 1.3 1.1 0.0 32.7% (32-98) 35.3% (6-17) Kendra Parra 8 9.0 2.3 1.9 0.9 0.1 31.9% (23-72) 26.5% (9-34) Amelia Raidaveta 8 6.4 5.1 1.3 1.3 0.5 43.1% (22-51) 0.0% (0-2) Laura Taylor 8 5.5 3.4 1.5 1.3 0.0 33.3% (15-45) 33.3% (9-27)

