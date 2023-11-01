Buy Tickets for Washington State Cougars Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 10-1, the Washington State Cougars' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Washington Huskies, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Washington State games
Washington State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington Huskies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Beasley Coliseum
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Washington State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bella Murekatete
|11
|14.6
|8.1
|1.8
|2.0
|1.5
|58.6% (68-116)
|-
|Charlisse Leger-Walker
|11
|12.9
|7.3
|4.5
|1.7
|0.4
|37.6% (50-133)
|22.9% (11-48)
|Eleonora Villa
|11
|11.4
|1.5
|2.3
|1.4
|0.1
|47.2% (51-108)
|38.0% (19-50)
|Tara Wallack
|11
|9.3
|4.7
|2.2
|0.7
|1.0
|46.2% (36-78)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Astera Tuhina
|11
|8.9
|3.8
|4.5
|1.5
|0.0
|49.3% (36-73)
|47.1% (16-34)
