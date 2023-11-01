With a record of 10-1, the Washington State Cougars' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Washington Huskies, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Washington State games

Washington State's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Washington State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bella Murekatete 11 14.6 8.1 1.8 2.0 1.5 58.6% (68-116) - Charlisse Leger-Walker 11 12.9 7.3 4.5 1.7 0.4 37.6% (50-133) 22.9% (11-48) Eleonora Villa 11 11.4 1.5 2.3 1.4 0.1 47.2% (51-108) 38.0% (19-50) Tara Wallack 11 9.3 4.7 2.2 0.7 1.0 46.2% (36-78) 27.3% (6-22) Astera Tuhina 11 8.9 3.8 4.5 1.5 0.0 49.3% (36-73) 47.1% (16-34)

