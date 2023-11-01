If you're a die-hard fan of Washington State women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Cougars apparel. For additional details, keep scrolling.

Washington State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bella Murekatete 9 14.6 8.1 1.7 1.8 1.6 Charlisse Leger-Walker 9 14.2 7.3 4.9 1.6 0.4 Eleonora Villa 9 10.9 1.2 2.1 1.1 0.1 Tara Wallack 9 9.4 4.6 2.2 0.6 1.1 Beyonce Bea 8 8.0 7.3 1.9 0.5 1.5 Astera Tuhina 9 6.8 3.7 4.8 1.6 0.0 Jenna Villa 9 5.8 2.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 Alex Covill 9 5.0 2.8 0.4 0.3 2.1 Kyra Gardner 7 3.6 1.4 0.1 0.3 0.1 Cia Eklof 6 1.3 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.0

Washington State season stats

Washington State has put together an 8-1 record on the season so far.

The Cougars are 4-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Washington State's best victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to the RPI. Washington State picked up the 77-72 home win on November 9.

The Cougars have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games left on Washington State's schedule in 2023-24, and eight are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Washington State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 UC Davis H 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 South Dakota State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Washington H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Houston H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Auburn A 3:00 PM

