The Washington Huskies women (9-0) will next be in action on the road against the Washington State Cougars, on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Washington Huskies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Washington games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Washington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Washington players

Shop for Washington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elle Ladine 9 12.4 6.7 1.8 0.9 0.1 46.5% (46-99) 33.3% (9-27) Dalayah Daniels 9 12.0 7.2 1.3 0.7 1.6 54.3% (38-70) 22.2% (2-9) Lauren Schwartz 9 11.8 2.8 1.9 0.6 0.7 51.3% (40-78) 35.9% (14-39) Hannah Stines 9 8.1 5.3 3.2 0.9 0.4 47.0% (31-66) 32.0% (8-25) Sayvia Sellers 9 7.7 1.4 2.3 1.6 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 33.3% (9-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.