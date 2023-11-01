The Washington Huskies women (9-0) will next be in action on the road against the Washington State Cougars, on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Washington State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Mary's (CA) H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Louisville A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Cal A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Stanford A 4:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Washington State H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Arizona H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Arizona State H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 UCLA A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 USC A 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Utah H 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Colorado H 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Stanford H 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Cal H 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Arizona State A 8:00 PM

Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Washington State Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Beasley Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elle Ladine 9 12.4 6.7 1.8 0.9 0.1 46.5% (46-99) 33.3% (9-27)
Dalayah Daniels 9 12.0 7.2 1.3 0.7 1.6 54.3% (38-70) 22.2% (2-9)
Lauren Schwartz 9 11.8 2.8 1.9 0.6 0.7 51.3% (40-78) 35.9% (14-39)
Hannah Stines 9 8.1 5.3 3.2 0.9 0.4 47.0% (31-66) 32.0% (8-25)
Sayvia Sellers 9 7.7 1.4 2.3 1.6 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 33.3% (9-27)

