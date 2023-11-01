Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Washington Huskies! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Washington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dalayah Daniels 7 12.6 8.0 1.3 0.6 1.7 Lauren Schwartz 7 12.3 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.9 Elle Ladine 7 12.0 6.0 1.9 0.9 0.1 Sayvia Sellers 7 9.4 1.6 2.9 1.9 0.4 Hannah Stines 7 8.6 4.9 3.7 0.7 0.3 Ari Long 7 6.4 3.0 0.4 0.9 0.1 Chloe Briggs 7 4.4 4.4 1.4 0.6 0.3 Jayda Noble 5 5.8 3.4 1.2 1.8 0.0 Teagan Brown 7 3.3 2.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 Shayla Gillmer 6 3.2 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.0

Washington season stats

Washington is unbeaten at 7-0 this season.

The Huskies are 4-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 15, Washington claimed its signature win of the season, an 81-64 victory over the Pacific Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Huskies haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games remaining on Washington's schedule in 2023-24, and nine are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 San Francisco H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Montana State H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Washington State A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Mary's (CA) H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Louisville A 7:00 PM

