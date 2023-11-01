With a record of 6-2, the Villanova Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Villanova games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Princeton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 St. John's (NY) A 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 La Salle A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Xavier H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Seton Hall A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Georgetown H 11:30 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Butler A 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Marquette H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Creighton H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Providence A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 DePaul A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UConn H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Seton Hall H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Marquette A 3:00 PM

Villanova's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Top Villanova players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lucy Olsen 8 24.5 4.3 3.6 1.8 0.6 47.4% (72-152) 35.9% (14-39)
Christina Dalce 8 10.0 12.1 1.3 1.1 2.3 41.0% (32-78) -
Maddie Burke 8 8.5 2.9 2.1 0.4 0.6 36.1% (26-72) 32.6% (14-43)
Maddie Webber 6 9.0 3.2 0.5 0.2 0.2 40.9% (18-44) 28.6% (6-21)
Bella Runyan 8 5.8 6.5 4.5 1.0 0.6 34.7% (17-49) 23.5% (4-17)

