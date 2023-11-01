Buy Tickets for Villanova Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 6-2, the Villanova Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Villanova Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Villanova games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Villanova's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Villanova's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Villanova players
Shop for Villanova gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lucy Olsen
|8
|24.5
|4.3
|3.6
|1.8
|0.6
|47.4% (72-152)
|35.9% (14-39)
|Christina Dalce
|8
|10.0
|12.1
|1.3
|1.1
|2.3
|41.0% (32-78)
|-
|Maddie Burke
|8
|8.5
|2.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.6
|36.1% (26-72)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Maddie Webber
|6
|9.0
|3.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|40.9% (18-44)
|28.6% (6-21)
|Bella Runyan
|8
|5.8
|6.5
|4.5
|1.0
|0.6
|34.7% (17-49)
|23.5% (4-17)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.