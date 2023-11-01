With a record of 6-2, the Villanova Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Villanova games

Villanova's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Top Villanova players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lucy Olsen 8 24.5 4.3 3.6 1.8 0.6 47.4% (72-152) 35.9% (14-39) Christina Dalce 8 10.0 12.1 1.3 1.1 2.3 41.0% (32-78) - Maddie Burke 8 8.5 2.9 2.1 0.4 0.6 36.1% (26-72) 32.6% (14-43) Maddie Webber 6 9.0 3.2 0.5 0.2 0.2 40.9% (18-44) 28.6% (6-21) Bella Runyan 8 5.8 6.5 4.5 1.0 0.6 34.7% (17-49) 23.5% (4-17)

