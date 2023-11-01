When you're rooting for Villanova during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Wildcats' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Villanova team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lucy Olsen 5 23.8 4.4 3.2 1.8 0.6 Christina Dalce 5 8.6 10.2 1.2 1.0 1.6 Maddie Burke 5 7.8 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.8 Maddie Webber 5 7.6 3.4 0.6 0.0 0.2 Bella Runyan 5 6.6 7.4 4.0 1.0 0.2 Kaitlyn Orihel 3 8.3 2.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 Brynn McCurry 5 3.8 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 Zanai Jones 4 4.3 1.8 2.3 1.0 0.0 Megan Olbrys 2 3.5 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 Abigail Jegede 4 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Villanova season stats

Villanova has put together a 4-1 record this season.

At home this year, the Wildcats are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-1 on the road.

Villanova has five games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Villanova games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Richmond H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Columbia A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Princeton H 7:00 PM

