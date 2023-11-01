Buy Tickets for Utah Valley Wolverines Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Utah Valley Wolverines women (3-5) is a game at home versus the Utah State Aggies, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Utah Valley games
Utah Valley's next matchup information
- Opponent: Utah State Aggies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
Top Utah Valley players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kylee Mabry
|8
|9.0
|3.1
|1.1
|3.0
|0.4
|42.6% (23-54)
|35.3% (6-17)
|Kaylee Byon
|8
|8.9
|1.0
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|37.8% (28-74)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Ally Criddle
|8
|6.9
|2.8
|2.9
|1.6
|0.3
|41.7% (20-48)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Liana Kaitu'u
|8
|6.5
|2.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.1
|43.1% (22-51)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Tessa Chaney
|8
|5.9
|5.9
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|50.0% (16-32)
|0.0% (0-1)
