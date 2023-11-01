Coming up for the Utah Valley Wolverines women (3-5) is a game at home versus the Utah State Aggies, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Utah Valley's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

Top Utah Valley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kylee Mabry 8 9.0 3.1 1.1 3.0 0.4 42.6% (23-54) 35.3% (6-17) Kaylee Byon 8 8.9 1.0 1.8 0.6 0.0 37.8% (28-74) 46.2% (6-13) Ally Criddle 8 6.9 2.8 2.9 1.6 0.3 41.7% (20-48) 27.3% (6-22) Liana Kaitu'u 8 6.5 2.3 0.8 1.0 0.1 43.1% (22-51) 50.0% (1-2) Tessa Chaney 8 5.9 5.9 0.4 0.3 1.1 50.0% (16-32) 0.0% (0-1)

