Utah Valley team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaylee Byon 6 8.8 0.7 1.5 0.8 0.0 Ally Criddle 6 8.2 2.7 2.3 1.0 0.3 Liana Kaitu'u 6 7.8 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 Kylee Mabry 6 6.5 3.0 1.3 3.0 0.5 Tessa Chaney 6 6.3 6.2 0.5 0.3 1.2 Eleyana Tafisi 6 4.8 2.7 4.0 1.2 0.7 Saige Gibb 6 4.2 1.5 0.5 2.0 0.3 Amanda Barcello 6 4.0 2.2 0.3 1.2 0.2 Jenna Dick 6 3.2 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.2 Halle Nelson 6 3.2 2.2 0.3 1.0 0.7

Utah Valley season stats

This season, Utah Valley has a 3-3 record so far.

The Wolverines are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year.

As far as its best win this season, Utah Valley took down the Idaho Vandals on the road on November 25. The final score was 66-59.

The Wolverines have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Utah Valley's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah Tech H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Idaho State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Utah State H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 New Mexico State A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Sam Houston H 4:00 PM

