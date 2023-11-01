Utah's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Utes are currently 7-1) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alissa Pili 8 22.3 5.5 2.6 1.0 1.4 74.2% (66-89) 53.8% (14-26) Gianna Kneepkens 8 17.8 5.5 3.9 2.0 0.3 63.3% (50-79) 54.0% (27-50) Reese Ross 8 10.0 5.8 1.1 0.4 0.4 65.9% (29-44) 66.7% (10-15) Jenna Johnson 8 9.5 6.6 1.9 0.4 0.0 56.6% (30-53) 37.5% (6-16) Kennady McQueen 8 9.0 2.8 3.1 0.4 0.3 52.1% (25-48) 50.0% (19-38)

