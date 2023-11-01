Buy Tickets for Utah Utes Women's Basketball Games
Utah's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Utes are currently 7-1) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.
If you're looking to catch the Utah Utes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Utah games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Utah's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Utah's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Utah players
Shop for Utah gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alissa Pili
|8
|22.3
|5.5
|2.6
|1.0
|1.4
|74.2% (66-89)
|53.8% (14-26)
|Gianna Kneepkens
|8
|17.8
|5.5
|3.9
|2.0
|0.3
|63.3% (50-79)
|54.0% (27-50)
|Reese Ross
|8
|10.0
|5.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|65.9% (29-44)
|66.7% (10-15)
|Jenna Johnson
|8
|9.5
|6.6
|1.9
|0.4
|0.0
|56.6% (30-53)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Kennady McQueen
|8
|9.0
|2.8
|3.1
|0.4
|0.3
|52.1% (25-48)
|50.0% (19-38)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.