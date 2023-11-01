Utah's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Utes are currently 7-1) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

Upcoming Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 South Carolina N 2:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Southern Utah A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Weber State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Colorado A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Arizona State A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Arizona A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Stanford H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Cal H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 USC H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 UCLA H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Oregon A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Oregon State A 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Washington A 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Washington State A 3:00 PM

Utah's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Alissa Pili 8 22.3 5.5 2.6 1.0 1.4 74.2% (66-89) 53.8% (14-26)
Gianna Kneepkens 8 17.8 5.5 3.9 2.0 0.3 63.3% (50-79) 54.0% (27-50)
Reese Ross 8 10.0 5.8 1.1 0.4 0.4 65.9% (29-44) 66.7% (10-15)
Jenna Johnson 8 9.5 6.6 1.9 0.4 0.0 56.6% (30-53) 37.5% (6-16)
Kennady McQueen 8 9.0 2.8 3.1 0.4 0.3 52.1% (25-48) 50.0% (19-38)

