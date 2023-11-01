Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Utah Utes! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Utah team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alissa Pili 7 22.1 5.4 2.3 1.1 1.3 Gianna Kneepkens 7 17.9 5.4 4.0 2.1 0.3 Reese Ross 7 10.7 6.4 1.3 0.4 0.4 Jenna Johnson 7 9.0 6.6 1.9 0.3 0.0 Ines Vieira 7 8.4 4.0 7.0 3.4 0.0 Kennady McQueen 7 7.7 3.0 3.3 0.4 0.1 Isabel Palmer 3 14.0 3.0 5.3 1.0 0.0 Maty Wilke 7 5.6 2.0 2.6 1.4 0.3 Dasia Young 5 5.6 3.6 2.4 1.2 0.4 Samantha Crispe 7 3.9 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.3

Utah season stats

Utah has a 6-1 record on the season so far.

The Utes are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (1-0 in neutral-site games).

Utah defeated the No. 116-ranked (according to the RPI) Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 117-72, on November 19, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Utes have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Of Utah's 23 remaining games, eight are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 BYU H 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 South Carolina N 2:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Southern Utah A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Weber State H 2:00 PM

