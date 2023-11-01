Next up for the Utah Tech Trailblazers women (5-3) is a matchup at home versus the Weber State Wildcats, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Weber State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Bethesda (CA) H 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Oregon H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Oklahoma State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Florida International A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Seattle U H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Grand Canyon A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 SFA A 7:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Abilene Christian H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Tarleton State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UT Rio Grande Valley A 1:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM

Utah Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Weber State Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Burns Arena

Top Utah Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Macie Warren 8 15.9 6.1 3.8 1.1 0.4 56.1% (46-82) 50.0% (21-42)
Maddie Warren 8 15.0 5.3 2.4 1.8 0.1 40.0% (42-105) 43.1% (22-51)
Breaunna Gillen 7 15.0 6.3 5.7 1.3 0.1 49.4% (42-85) 30.4% (7-23)
Maggie McCord 8 11.1 6.3 1.9 0.9 0.1 43.7% (31-71) 38.8% (19-49)
Calyn Dallas 8 6.8 2.4 0.6 0.3 0.4 51.4% (19-37) 46.4% (13-28)

