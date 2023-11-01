Next up for the Utah Tech Trailblazers women (5-3) is a matchup at home versus the Weber State Wildcats, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Utah Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena

Top Utah Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Macie Warren 8 15.9 6.1 3.8 1.1 0.4 56.1% (46-82) 50.0% (21-42) Maddie Warren 8 15.0 5.3 2.4 1.8 0.1 40.0% (42-105) 43.1% (22-51) Breaunna Gillen 7 15.0 6.3 5.7 1.3 0.1 49.4% (42-85) 30.4% (7-23) Maggie McCord 8 11.1 6.3 1.9 0.9 0.1 43.7% (31-71) 38.8% (19-49) Calyn Dallas 8 6.8 2.4 0.6 0.3 0.4 51.4% (19-37) 46.4% (13-28)

