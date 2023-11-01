Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Utah Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maddie Warren 6 15.2 4.7 2.3 2.0 0.2 Macie Warren 6 14.8 6.2 4.5 0.8 0.3 Breaunna Gillen 5 15.2 6.6 5.2 1.4 0.2 Maggie McCord 6 11.5 6.2 1.7 0.8 0.2 Calyn Dallas 6 8.0 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.5 Catelyn Deaver 6 4.0 4.2 0.3 0.5 0.8 Nicole Willardson 6 3.7 3.5 1.3 0.7 0.7 Alyson Deaver 6 3.5 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.5 Caitlynn Jordan 5 2.8 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 Emily Isaacson 2 4.5 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.0

Utah Tech season stats

This season, Utah Tech has a 4-2 record so far.

At home this year, the Trailblazers are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road.

Utah Tech took down the No. 274-ranked (according to the RPI) New Hampshire Wildcats, 56-46, on November 22, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Trailblazers, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Utah Tech has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Cal Baptist H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Weber State H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bethesda (CA) H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Oregon H 4:00 PM

