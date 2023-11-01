Coming up for the Utah State Aggies women (3-5) is a game away versus the Utah Valley Wolverines, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Utah State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Northern Colorado H 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Western Colorado H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UNLV A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Wyoming H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 San Jose State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 New Mexico A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Fresno State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Nevada H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Boise State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 San Diego State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Nevada A 9:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Fresno State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Wyoming A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Air Force H 4:00 PM

Utah State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Valley Wolverines
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

Top Utah State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cheyenne Stubbs 8 16.1 3.6 2.3 2.4 0.1 47.9% (46-96) 30.0% (9-30)
Skye Miller 8 10.9 5.0 2.0 1.3 0.4 39.5% (30-76) 27.6% (8-29)
Ivory Finley 8 7.0 3.1 1.0 1.1 0.0 36.8% (21-57) 31.8% (7-22)
Bridget Mullings 8 6.5 4.3 0.4 0.6 0.1 55.6% (20-36) 33.3% (1-3)
Samiana Suguturaga 8 4.8 2.5 0.8 1.0 0.3 46.7% (14-30) 0.0% (0-3)

