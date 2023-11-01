If you're a die-hard fan of Utah State women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Aggies apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Utah State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cheyenne Stubbs 7 15.4 3.7 2.3 2.4 0.1 Skye Miller 7 11.0 4.7 2.1 1.4 0.4 Bridget Mullings 7 6.7 4.3 0.4 0.7 0.1 Ivory Finley 7 6.6 3.0 1.0 1.1 0.0 Samiana Suguturaga 7 5.1 2.7 0.9 1.1 0.3 Allyzee Verdan 7 3.4 2.4 1.4 0.4 0.4 Tiairra Hill-Brown 7 3.1 4.1 0.3 0.6 0.3 Isabella Tanedo 7 2.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 Livia Knapp 7 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 Macy Smith 4 1.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.0

Utah State season stats

This season, Utah State has a 3-4 record so far.

The Aggies have a 2-2 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

Utah State took down the No. 342-ranked (according to the RPI) UMKC Kangaroos, 62-60, on November 14, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Aggies have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah State's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Utah State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 BYU A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Northern Colorado H 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Western Colorado H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UNLV A 4:00 PM

