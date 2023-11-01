The USC Trojans women (7-0) will next be in action at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming USC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UC Riverside H 6:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 CSU Fullerton H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Long Beach State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UCLA A 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Oregon State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Oregon H 3:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 UCLA H 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Utah A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Colorado A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Washington State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Washington H 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Stanford A 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Cal A 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Arizona State H 10:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Arizona H 9:00 PM

USC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UC Riverside Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Galen Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top USC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
JuJu Watkins 7 27.3 7.6 3.4 2.3 1.1 49.3% (68-138) 44.4% (16-36)
Rayah Marshall 7 14.7 9.7 1.3 1.1 2.1 56.6% (43-76) -
McKenzie Forbes 7 9.3 3.0 3.6 0.7 0.1 44.2% (23-52) 37.9% (11-29)
Taylor Bigby 7 6.6 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 47.2% (17-36) 39.1% (9-23)
Kayla Padilla 7 5.7 1.3 3.6 0.9 0.6 38.2% (13-34) 26.9% (7-26)

