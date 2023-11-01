The USC Trojans women (7-0) will next be in action at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming USC games

USC's next matchup information

Top USC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% JuJu Watkins 7 27.3 7.6 3.4 2.3 1.1 49.3% (68-138) 44.4% (16-36) Rayah Marshall 7 14.7 9.7 1.3 1.1 2.1 56.6% (43-76) - McKenzie Forbes 7 9.3 3.0 3.6 0.7 0.1 44.2% (23-52) 37.9% (11-29) Taylor Bigby 7 6.6 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 47.2% (17-36) 39.1% (9-23) Kayla Padilla 7 5.7 1.3 3.6 0.9 0.6 38.2% (13-34) 26.9% (7-26)

