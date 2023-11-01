Buy Tickets for USC Trojans Women's Basketball Games
The USC Trojans women (7-0) will next be in action at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the USC Trojans in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming USC games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
USC's next matchup information
- Opponent: UC Riverside Highlanders
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for USC's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top USC players
Shop for USC gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|JuJu Watkins
|7
|27.3
|7.6
|3.4
|2.3
|1.1
|49.3% (68-138)
|44.4% (16-36)
|Rayah Marshall
|7
|14.7
|9.7
|1.3
|1.1
|2.1
|56.6% (43-76)
|-
|McKenzie Forbes
|7
|9.3
|3.0
|3.6
|0.7
|0.1
|44.2% (23-52)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Taylor Bigby
|7
|6.6
|2.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|47.2% (17-36)
|39.1% (9-23)
|Kayla Padilla
|7
|5.7
|1.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.6
|38.2% (13-34)
|26.9% (7-26)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.