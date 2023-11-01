The UMBC Retrievers (2-7) will be on the road against the the Morgan State Bears on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming UMBC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Morgan State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 American A 12:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Saint Francis (PA) H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Binghamton A 6:07 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bryant A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Vermont H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 UMass Lowell H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Maine A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 New Hampshire A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 NJIT A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Bryant H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Albany H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UMass Lowell A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Binghamton H 7:00 PM

UMBC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Morgan State Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Top UMBC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anna Blount 9 13.7 7.9 1.0 1.3 0.9 40.9% (47-115) 30.0% (6-20)
Jordon Lewis 7 11.9 3.9 0.9 1.6 0.3 41.1% (30-73) 37.0% (10-27)
Jaden Walker 9 8.3 5.3 1.2 0.9 0.2 44.8% (26-58) 100.0% (1-1)
Jaliena Sanchez 9 7.9 1.9 2.6 1.2 0.0 42.6% (26-61) 27.8% (5-18)
Carmen Yanez 9 6.0 3.0 2.3 0.6 0.1 36.0% (18-50) 45.0% (9-20)

