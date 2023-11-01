Buy Tickets for UMBC Retrievers Women's Basketball Games
The UMBC Retrievers (2-7) will be on the road against the the Morgan State Bears on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.
Upcoming UMBC games
UMBC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Morgan State Bears
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
Top UMBC players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anna Blount
|9
|13.7
|7.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.9
|40.9% (47-115)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Jordon Lewis
|7
|11.9
|3.9
|0.9
|1.6
|0.3
|41.1% (30-73)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Jaden Walker
|9
|8.3
|5.3
|1.2
|0.9
|0.2
|44.8% (26-58)
|100.0% (1-1)
|Jaliena Sanchez
|9
|7.9
|1.9
|2.6
|1.2
|0.0
|42.6% (26-61)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Carmen Yanez
|9
|6.0
|3.0
|2.3
|0.6
|0.1
|36.0% (18-50)
|45.0% (9-20)
