The UMBC Retrievers (2-7) will be on the road against the the Morgan State Bears on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

UMBC's next matchup information

Opponent: Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Top UMBC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anna Blount 9 13.7 7.9 1.0 1.3 0.9 40.9% (47-115) 30.0% (6-20) Jordon Lewis 7 11.9 3.9 0.9 1.6 0.3 41.1% (30-73) 37.0% (10-27) Jaden Walker 9 8.3 5.3 1.2 0.9 0.2 44.8% (26-58) 100.0% (1-1) Jaliena Sanchez 9 7.9 1.9 2.6 1.2 0.0 42.6% (26-61) 27.8% (5-18) Carmen Yanez 9 6.0 3.0 2.3 0.6 0.1 36.0% (18-50) 45.0% (9-20)

