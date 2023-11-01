UCSD (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET, on the road against the Arizona Wildcats.

Upcoming UCSD games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Arizona A 8:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Boise State N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Montana N 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UCSB H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 CSU Fullerton H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Long Beach State A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cal Poly H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Hawaii A 12:00 AM
Thu, Jan 25 UC Riverside A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Davis H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Northridge A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Long Beach State H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Hawaii H 10:00 PM

UCSD's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arizona Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: McKale Center

Top UCSD players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sumayah Sugapong 8 14.4 1.9 2.3 1.3 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 30.6% (11-36)
Izzy Forsyth 8 13.0 4.9 0.9 0.9 0.5 54.9% (39-71) 40.0% (10-25)
Denali Pinto 8 9.9 2.1 0.8 0.8 0.1 49.1% (27-55) 35.3% (12-34)
Parker Montgomery 8 7.9 4.0 1.3 1.6 0.1 31.3% (20-64) 30.3% (10-33)
Rosa Smith 7 7.7 2.1 2.1 0.4 0.1 31.6% (18-57) 32.0% (8-25)

