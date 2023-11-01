UCSD (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET, on the road against the Arizona Wildcats.

If you're looking to see the UCSD Tritons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UCSD games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCSD's next matchup information

Opponent: Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: McKale Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCSD's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCSD players

Shop for UCSD gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sumayah Sugapong 8 14.4 1.9 2.3 1.3 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 30.6% (11-36) Izzy Forsyth 8 13.0 4.9 0.9 0.9 0.5 54.9% (39-71) 40.0% (10-25) Denali Pinto 8 9.9 2.1 0.8 0.8 0.1 49.1% (27-55) 35.3% (12-34) Parker Montgomery 8 7.9 4.0 1.3 1.6 0.1 31.3% (20-64) 30.3% (10-33) Rosa Smith 7 7.7 2.1 2.1 0.4 0.1 31.6% (18-57) 32.0% (8-25)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.