Don't be a fickle fan of the UCSD Tritons. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UCSD Tritons jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UCSD team leaders

Want to buy Izzy Forsyth's jersey? Or another UCSD player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sumayah Sugapong 7 14.0 1.7 2.3 1.4 0.0 Izzy Forsyth 7 13.7 4.9 0.9 1.0 0.6 Denali Pinto 7 9.3 2.1 0.9 0.9 0.1 Parker Montgomery 7 8.1 3.9 1.3 1.6 0.1 Rosa Smith 6 8.3 2.0 2.2 0.5 0.2 Erin Condron 5 6.6 2.8 1.0 0.0 0.4 Eri Blithikioti 7 4.3 2.1 3.4 1.3 0.9 Gracie Gallegos 5 5.0 3.2 2.4 1.8 0.0 Damilola Sule 3 6.0 6.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 Katie Springs 7 2.4 10.3 1.6 1.6 0.7

UCSD season stats

This season, UCSD has won three games so far (3-4).

The Tritons have a 2-3 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

On November 28, UCSD registered its signature win of the season, a 77-71 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 262) in the RPI rankings.

The Tritons, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

UCSD has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Tritons? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UCSD games

Check out the Tritons in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Fresno State A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Arizona A 8:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Boise State N 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Montana N 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UCSD this season.

Check out the Tritons this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.