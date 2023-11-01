A game at the Pacific Tigers is up next for the UCSB Gauchos women (5-2), on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UCSB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Pacific A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Loyola Marymount H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Life Pacific H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UC Davis H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UC Riverside H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UCSD A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Cal Poly H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Long Beach State A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Hawaii H 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UC Davis A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 CSU Bakersfield H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UC Irvine A 9:00 PM

UCSB's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pacific Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alex G. Spanos Center

Top UCSB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Alexis Whitfield 7 14.4 8.6 1.9 1.1 0.7 53.2% (42-79) 43.8% (7-16)
Alyssa Marin 7 10.6 1.7 4.3 1.6 0.0 35.8% (19-53) 34.5% (10-29)
Anya Choice 7 10.3 2.1 2.4 0.7 0.1 49.1% (26-53) 41.2% (7-17)
Mary McMorris 7 7.3 2.6 2.4 1.4 0.3 47.6% (20-42) 37.5% (3-8)
Flora Goed 7 6.7 4.1 0.7 0.3 1.0 50.0% (21-42) 0.0% (0-1)

