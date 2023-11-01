Buy Tickets for UCSB Gauchos Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A game at the Pacific Tigers is up next for the UCSB Gauchos women (5-2), on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the UCSB Gauchos in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming UCSB games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
UCSB's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pacific Tigers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for UCSB's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top UCSB players
Shop for UCSB gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alexis Whitfield
|7
|14.4
|8.6
|1.9
|1.1
|0.7
|53.2% (42-79)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Alyssa Marin
|7
|10.6
|1.7
|4.3
|1.6
|0.0
|35.8% (19-53)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Anya Choice
|7
|10.3
|2.1
|2.4
|0.7
|0.1
|49.1% (26-53)
|41.2% (7-17)
|Mary McMorris
|7
|7.3
|2.6
|2.4
|1.4
|0.3
|47.6% (20-42)
|37.5% (3-8)
|Flora Goed
|7
|6.7
|4.1
|0.7
|0.3
|1.0
|50.0% (21-42)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.