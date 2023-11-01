When you're rooting for UCSB during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Gauchos' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

UCSB team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alexis Whitfield 6 14.0 8.2 1.7 1.0 0.8 Anya Choice 6 9.8 2.2 2.2 0.5 0.2 Alyssa Marin 6 8.7 1.8 4.3 1.8 0.0 Mary McMorris 6 8.2 2.8 2.7 1.5 0.3 Skylar Burke 6 6.8 6.5 1.5 0.3 0.2 Jessica Grant 6 6.2 1.3 0.8 0.8 0.2 Flora Goed 6 6.0 3.7 0.8 0.3 0.8 Zoe Borter 6 3.3 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.0 Laurel Rockwood 6 2.8 3.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 Olivia Bradley 5 3.2 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.4

UCSB season stats

This season, UCSB has won four games so far (4-2).

The Gauchos are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UCSB took down the No. 302-ranked (according to the RPI) San Francisco Dons, 87-75, on November 7, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Gauchos have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 24 games remaining on UCSB's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming UCSB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Nevada A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Pacific A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Loyola Marymount H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Life Pacific H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Davis H 10:00 PM

