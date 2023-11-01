The UCLA Bruins women (7-0) will next play at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UCLA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Florida State N 12:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Ohio State A 6:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Hawaii H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 USC H 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Oregon H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Oregon State H 4:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 USC A 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Colorado A 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Utah A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Washington H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Washington State H 4:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Cal A 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Stanford A 4:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Arizona H 11:00 PM

UCLA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: CSU Northridge Matadors
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pauley Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top UCLA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lauren Betts 7 16.1 8.9 1.0 0.1 1.4 81.4% (48-59) -
Gabriela Jaquez 7 15.3 7.1 1.3 1.0 0.1 53.8% (42-78) 30.0% (6-20)
Charisma Osborne 7 14.1 6.9 4.7 1.3 0.3 44.3% (31-70) 51.2% (22-43)
Londynn Jones 7 13.4 1.7 1.4 0.9 0.1 35.9% (28-78) 36.4% (20-55)
Kiki Rice 7 13.3 5.7 6.6 1.9 0.6 52.3% (34-65) 40.0% (8-20)

