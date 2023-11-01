Buy Tickets for UCLA Bruins Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCLA Bruins women (7-0) will next play at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.
Upcoming UCLA games
UCLA's next matchup information
- Opponent: CSU Northridge Matadors
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top UCLA players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lauren Betts
|7
|16.1
|8.9
|1.0
|0.1
|1.4
|81.4% (48-59)
|-
|Gabriela Jaquez
|7
|15.3
|7.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.1
|53.8% (42-78)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Charisma Osborne
|7
|14.1
|6.9
|4.7
|1.3
|0.3
|44.3% (31-70)
|51.2% (22-43)
|Londynn Jones
|7
|13.4
|1.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|35.9% (28-78)
|36.4% (20-55)
|Kiki Rice
|7
|13.3
|5.7
|6.6
|1.9
|0.6
|52.3% (34-65)
|40.0% (8-20)
