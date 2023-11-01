The UCLA Bruins women (7-0) will next play at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the UCLA Bruins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UCLA games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCLA's next matchup information

Opponent: CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCLA's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCLA players

Shop for UCLA gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lauren Betts 7 16.1 8.9 1.0 0.1 1.4 81.4% (48-59) - Gabriela Jaquez 7 15.3 7.1 1.3 1.0 0.1 53.8% (42-78) 30.0% (6-20) Charisma Osborne 7 14.1 6.9 4.7 1.3 0.3 44.3% (31-70) 51.2% (22-43) Londynn Jones 7 13.4 1.7 1.4 0.9 0.1 35.9% (28-78) 36.4% (20-55) Kiki Rice 7 13.3 5.7 6.6 1.9 0.6 52.3% (34-65) 40.0% (8-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.