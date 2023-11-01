Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the UCLA game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Bruins with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

UCLA team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Gabriela Jaquez 6 16.2 6.5 1.3 0.8 0.2 Lauren Betts 6 15.5 8.7 1.2 0.2 1.3 Charisma Osborne 6 15.2 6.7 4.5 1.5 0.3 Londynn Jones 6 13.7 1.7 1.7 0.8 0.2 Kiki Rice 6 13.5 5.3 6.8 1.8 0.3 Angela Dugalic 4 8.8 5.0 2.3 0.8 0.0 Christeen Iwuala 5 3.2 2.8 0.0 0.4 0.2 Camryn Brown 6 2.5 3.0 1.5 0.8 0.5 Amanda Muse 4 3.8 2.5 1.0 0.5 1.5 Lina Sontag 3 3.0 1.7 2.0 0.7 1.7

UCLA season stats

UCLA is unbeaten at 6-0 this season.

UCLA's best win this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). UCLA took home the 78-67 win on November 24 at a neutral site.

The Bruins have won both games this season against teams in the AP's Top 25.

UCLA has 23 games left in the regular season, including nine versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming UCLA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Arkansas A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Florida State N 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Ohio State A 6:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Hawaii H 4:00 PM

