UC Riverside (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET, on the road against the USC Trojans.

Upcoming UC Riverside games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 USC A 6:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Santa Clara H 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cal Lutheran H 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UC Irvine H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UCSB A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UC Davis A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Long Beach State H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Cal Poly A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Hawaii H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 CSU Bakersfield H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 CSU Northridge A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UCSD H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Long Beach State A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 CSU Northridge H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 CSU Bakersfield A 2:00 PM

UC Riverside's next matchup information

  • Opponent: USC Trojans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Galen Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top UC Riverside players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Webster 7 15.7 5.3 2.0 1.9 0.1 37.1% (36-97) 28.3% (13-46)
Matehya Bryant 7 13.3 9.4 1.3 3.1 1.6 44.9% (40-89) 0.0% (0-6)
Makayla Jackson 7 6.9 1.7 1.0 1.6 0.0 45.0% (18-40) 37.5% (6-16)
Zoe Tillery 7 5.4 1.4 1.7 1.3 0.1 27.8% (10-36) 33.3% (8-24)
Julia Stenberg 7 4.9 1.9 0.1 0.3 0.1 39.3% (11-28) 35.0% (7-20)

