UC Riverside (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET, on the road against the USC Trojans.

If you're looking to see the UC Riverside Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UC Riverside games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UC Riverside's next matchup information

Opponent: USC Trojans

USC Trojans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Galen Center

Galen Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UC Riverside's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UC Riverside players

Shop for UC Riverside gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan Webster 7 15.7 5.3 2.0 1.9 0.1 37.1% (36-97) 28.3% (13-46) Matehya Bryant 7 13.3 9.4 1.3 3.1 1.6 44.9% (40-89) 0.0% (0-6) Makayla Jackson 7 6.9 1.7 1.0 1.6 0.0 45.0% (18-40) 37.5% (6-16) Zoe Tillery 7 5.4 1.4 1.7 1.3 0.1 27.8% (10-36) 33.3% (8-24) Julia Stenberg 7 4.9 1.9 0.1 0.3 0.1 39.3% (11-28) 35.0% (7-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.