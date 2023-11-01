Buy Tickets for UC Riverside Highlanders Women's Basketball Games
UC Riverside (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET, on the road against the USC Trojans.
Upcoming UC Riverside games
UC Riverside's next matchup information
- Opponent: USC Trojans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top UC Riverside players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jordan Webster
|7
|15.7
|5.3
|2.0
|1.9
|0.1
|37.1% (36-97)
|28.3% (13-46)
|Matehya Bryant
|7
|13.3
|9.4
|1.3
|3.1
|1.6
|44.9% (40-89)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Makayla Jackson
|7
|6.9
|1.7
|1.0
|1.6
|0.0
|45.0% (18-40)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Zoe Tillery
|7
|5.4
|1.4
|1.7
|1.3
|0.1
|27.8% (10-36)
|33.3% (8-24)
|Julia Stenberg
|7
|4.9
|1.9
|0.1
|0.3
|0.1
|39.3% (11-28)
|35.0% (7-20)
