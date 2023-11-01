When you're cheering on UC Riverside during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Highlanders' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

UC Riverside team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan Webster 5 17.6 4.8 2.4 1.4 0.0 Matehya Bryant 5 15.2 10.0 1.4 3.4 1.8 Julia Stenberg 5 4.6 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 Makayla Jackson 5 4.2 1.6 1.2 1.6 0.0 Esther Matarranz 4 5.0 3.8 0.8 0.3 0.8 Ryanne Walters 5 3.4 3.6 4.8 1.0 0.0 Zoe Tillery 5 2.6 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.0 Jaden Sanderson 4 3.0 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 Jordyn Marshall 5 2.2 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.0 Maya Chocano 4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.3

UC Riverside season stats

UC Riverside's record is just just 2-3 so far this season.

The Highlanders are 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

UC Riverside has 25 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming UC Riverside games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Merrimack A 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 4 Dartmouth A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 USC A 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Santa Clara H 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Cal Lutheran H 9:00 PM

