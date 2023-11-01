With a record of 3-5, the UC Davis Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Mary's Gaels, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to see the UC Davis Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UC Davis games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UC Davis' next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary's Gaels Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UC Davis' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UC Davis players

Shop for UC Davis gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Evanne Turner 8 15.9 4.8 3.0 1.1 0.0 42.3% (47-111) 40.0% (26-65) Tova Sabel 8 14.9 4.1 1.9 0.4 0.3 40.9% (47-115) 35.0% (21-60) Megan Norris 8 11.9 7.3 0.8 0.4 0.6 54.9% (39-71) 43.8% (7-16) Lena Svanholm 7 6.4 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 52.9% (18-34) 44.4% (4-9) Sydney Burns 8 5.3 2.6 6.0 1.1 0.0 51.6% (16-31) 18.2% (2-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.