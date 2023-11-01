Buy Tickets for UC Davis Aggies Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 3-5, the UC Davis Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Mary's Gaels, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to see the UC Davis Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming UC Davis games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
UC Davis' next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for UC Davis' next game across these sportsbooks.
Top UC Davis players
Shop for UC Davis gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Evanne Turner
|8
|15.9
|4.8
|3.0
|1.1
|0.0
|42.3% (47-111)
|40.0% (26-65)
|Tova Sabel
|8
|14.9
|4.1
|1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|40.9% (47-115)
|35.0% (21-60)
|Megan Norris
|8
|11.9
|7.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.6
|54.9% (39-71)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Lena Svanholm
|7
|6.4
|2.0
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|52.9% (18-34)
|44.4% (4-9)
|Sydney Burns
|8
|5.3
|2.6
|6.0
|1.1
|0.0
|51.6% (16-31)
|18.2% (2-11)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.