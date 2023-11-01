With a record of 3-5, the UC Davis Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Mary's Gaels, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming UC Davis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Saint Mary's (CA) H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Stanford A 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Cal Poly A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UC Riverside H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UC Irvine H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 CSU Northridge A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 CSU Bakersfield A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 CSU Fullerton H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UC Irvine A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UCSD A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UCSB H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cal Poly H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Hawaii H 5:00 PM

UC Davis' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Credit Union Center

Top UC Davis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Evanne Turner 8 15.9 4.8 3.0 1.1 0.0 42.3% (47-111) 40.0% (26-65)
Tova Sabel 8 14.9 4.1 1.9 0.4 0.3 40.9% (47-115) 35.0% (21-60)
Megan Norris 8 11.9 7.3 0.8 0.4 0.6 54.9% (39-71) 43.8% (7-16)
Lena Svanholm 7 6.4 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 52.9% (18-34) 44.4% (4-9)
Sydney Burns 8 5.3 2.6 6.0 1.1 0.0 51.6% (16-31) 18.2% (2-11)

