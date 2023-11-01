When you're rooting for UC Davis during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Aggies' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

UC Davis team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tova Sabel 6 15.5 4.3 2.0 0.3 0.2 Evanne Turner 6 15.2 3.8 2.8 1.0 0.0 Megan Norris 6 13.5 6.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 Lena Svanholm 6 6.7 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 Victoria Baker 6 5.0 1.7 0.7 1.3 0.0 Sydney Burns 6 4.3 2.2 6.5 1.2 0.0 Mazatlan Harris 5 5.0 3.8 1.2 0.3 0.0 Nyla Epps 6 3.2 0.5 1.0 1.2 0.2 Bria Shine 5 2.4 2.2 0.4 0.8 0.0 Ally Fitzgerald 4 0.5 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.5

UC Davis season stats

UC Davis' record is just only 2-4 so far this season.

The Aggies have one home win (1-1) and one road win (1-3) this year.

UC Davis' signature win this season came on November 21 in a 79-57 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Aggies have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on UC Davis' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UC Davis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Washington State A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 William Jessup H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Saint Mary's (CA) H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Stanford A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UCSB A 10:00 PM

