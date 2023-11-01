Tulsa (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Florida Gators.

If you're looking to go to see the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Tulsa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Florida H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Texas Southern H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Texas Tech N 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 SE Louisiana N 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Memphis A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Tulane H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Temple H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 South Florida A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Florida Atlantic A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Wichita State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Rice H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Charlotte A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 East Carolina A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 North Texas H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Rice A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Tulsa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Gators
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tulsa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tulsa players

Shop for Tulsa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Temira Poindexter 9 22.6 4.6 2.6 0.9 0.8 45.8% (76-166) 29.7% (22-74)
Delanie Crawford 9 17.2 6.0 2.3 0.8 0.1 48.6% (51-105) 42.3% (22-52)
Katia Gallegos 9 7.8 3.0 3.6 1.0 0.0 50.0% (26-52) 15.4% (2-13)
Mady Cartwright 9 6.4 3.2 0.9 1.3 0.2 38.8% (19-49) 42.1% (16-38)
Amira Brown 9 5.1 3.2 0.7 0.4 0.1 47.5% (19-40) 35.7% (5-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.