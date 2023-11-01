Tulsa (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Florida Gators.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Tulsa's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Gators

Florida Gators Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Top Tulsa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Temira Poindexter 9 22.6 4.6 2.6 0.9 0.8 45.8% (76-166) 29.7% (22-74) Delanie Crawford 9 17.2 6.0 2.3 0.8 0.1 48.6% (51-105) 42.3% (22-52) Katia Gallegos 9 7.8 3.0 3.6 1.0 0.0 50.0% (26-52) 15.4% (2-13) Mady Cartwright 9 6.4 3.2 0.9 1.3 0.2 38.8% (19-49) 42.1% (16-38) Amira Brown 9 5.1 3.2 0.7 0.4 0.1 47.5% (19-40) 35.7% (5-14)

