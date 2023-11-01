When you're cheering on Tulsa during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Golden Hurricane's women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Tulsa team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Temira Poindexter 7 23.7 4.0 2.7 0.7 0.9 Delanie Crawford 7 19.7 6.3 2.1 0.9 0.1 Katia Gallegos 7 8.6 2.6 3.7 1.0 0.0 Mady Cartwright 7 6.3 3.6 1.0 1.3 0.0 Amira Brown 7 5.9 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 Caranda Perea 7 4.3 3.4 1.6 0.3 1.3 Ahrray Young 4 6.5 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.3 Hadley Periman 7 2.4 8.4 1.1 0.7 1.3 Elise Hill 7 2.3 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.0 Lexie Foutch 3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Tulsa season stats

Tulsa has put together a 5-2 record this season.

The Golden Hurricane are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Tulsa, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Clemson Tigers 74-64 on November 25.

The Golden Hurricane, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

Of Tulsa's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 TCU A 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Central Arkansas H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Florida H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Texas Southern H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Texas Tech N 10:00 PM

