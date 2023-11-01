Towson (6-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the American Eagles.

Upcoming Towson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 American A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Maryland A 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 22 George Mason H 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Elon A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Campbell A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Hampton H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 William & Mary H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Delaware A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Monmouth A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Charleston (SC) H 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Hofstra H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Drexel H 7:00 PM

Towson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: American Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bender Arena

Top Towson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kylie Kornegay-Lucas 7 14.0 7.6 4.1 2.6 0.7 30.6% (33-108) 19.0% (4-21)
Patricia Anumgba 7 13.7 3.4 2.4 2.4 0.0 44.6% (33-74) 36.4% (8-22)
Quinzia Fulmore 7 9.9 5.9 0.3 0.1 0.6 50.0% (28-56) -
Alexia Nelson 7 9.6 4.6 2.6 1.7 0.1 31.7% (19-60) 25.0% (5-20)
India Johnston 7 8.3 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 55.0% (22-40) 50.0% (7-14)

