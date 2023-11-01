Buy Tickets for Towson Tigers Women's Basketball Games
Towson (6-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the American Eagles.
If you're looking to go to see the Towson Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Towson games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Towson's next matchup information
- Opponent: American Eagles
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bender Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Towson's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Towson players
Shop for Towson gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kylie Kornegay-Lucas
|7
|14.0
|7.6
|4.1
|2.6
|0.7
|30.6% (33-108)
|19.0% (4-21)
|Patricia Anumgba
|7
|13.7
|3.4
|2.4
|2.4
|0.0
|44.6% (33-74)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Quinzia Fulmore
|7
|9.9
|5.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|50.0% (28-56)
|-
|Alexia Nelson
|7
|9.6
|4.6
|2.6
|1.7
|0.1
|31.7% (19-60)
|25.0% (5-20)
|India Johnston
|7
|8.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|55.0% (22-40)
|50.0% (7-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.