Towson (6-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the American Eagles.

Upcoming Towson games

Towson's next matchup information

Opponent: American Eagles

American Eagles Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bender Arena

Top Towson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kylie Kornegay-Lucas 7 14.0 7.6 4.1 2.6 0.7 30.6% (33-108) 19.0% (4-21) Patricia Anumgba 7 13.7 3.4 2.4 2.4 0.0 44.6% (33-74) 36.4% (8-22) Quinzia Fulmore 7 9.9 5.9 0.3 0.1 0.6 50.0% (28-56) - Alexia Nelson 7 9.6 4.6 2.6 1.7 0.1 31.7% (19-60) 25.0% (5-20) India Johnston 7 8.3 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 55.0% (22-40) 50.0% (7-14)

