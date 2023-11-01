Exclusive Offers on Towson Tigers Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Towson team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Kylie Kornegay-Lucas
|5
|16.0
|8.0
|4.2
|2.4
|0.6
|Patricia Anumgba
|5
|13.0
|3.4
|2.8
|2.0
|0.0
|Quinzia Fulmore
|5
|10.2
|5.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|Alexia Nelson
|5
|10.2
|4.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.2
|Aminata Diakite
|5
|6.0
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|Alina Sendar
|5
|5.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|India Johnston
|5
|4.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Gabby Scott
|5
|3.6
|5.0
|0.8
|1.2
|0.2
|Anasia Staton
|4
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Semaya Turner
|4
|0.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
Towson season stats
- This season, Towson has a 4-1 record so far.
- The Tigers are 2-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.
- Towson has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Towson games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Mon, Dec 4
|Liberty
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|George Washington
|H
|11:00 AM
|Sun, Dec 10
|American
|A
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Maryland
|A
|11:00 AM
|Fri, Dec 22
|George Mason
|H
|12:00 PM
