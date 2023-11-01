Don't be a fickle fan of the Towson Tigers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Towson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kylie Kornegay-Lucas 5 16.0 8.0 4.2 2.4 0.6 Patricia Anumgba 5 13.0 3.4 2.8 2.0 0.0 Quinzia Fulmore 5 10.2 5.4 0.2 0.2 0.6 Alexia Nelson 5 10.2 4.0 3.0 2.0 0.2 Aminata Diakite 5 6.0 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 Alina Sendar 5 5.2 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.0 India Johnston 5 4.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Gabby Scott 5 3.6 5.0 0.8 1.2 0.2 Anasia Staton 4 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Semaya Turner 4 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Towson season stats

This season, Towson has a 4-1 record so far.

The Tigers are 2-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Towson has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Towson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 Liberty A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 George Washington H 11:00 AM Sun, Dec 10 American A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Maryland A 11:00 AM Fri, Dec 22 George Mason H 12:00 PM

