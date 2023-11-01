How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (4-0) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves shot 49% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
- Minnesota went 28-14 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Timberwolves ranked 26th.
- The Timberwolves scored just 3.3 more points per game last year (115.8) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).
- Minnesota went 29-16 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game at home last season, and 115.6 away.
- The Timberwolves gave up 115 points per game at home last season, and 116.6 on the road.
- The Timberwolves sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|Questionable
|Calf
|Shake Milton
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.