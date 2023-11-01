Buy Tickets for Temple Owls Women's Basketball Games
The Temple Owls women (3-5) will next play at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Temple's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Liacouras Center
Top Temple players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aleah Nelson
|8
|10.8
|3.3
|5.0
|1.5
|0.0
|34.8% (31-89)
|23.1% (9-39)
|Tiarra East
|8
|10.3
|3.6
|1.1
|1.5
|0.1
|33.7% (31-92)
|22.2% (4-18)
|Rayne Tucker
|8
|9.3
|5.8
|1.1
|0.9
|1.4
|45.1% (32-71)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Tristen Taylor
|8
|8.4
|1.9
|2.3
|1.5
|0.1
|50.0% (27-54)
|52.9% (9-17)
|Ines Piper
|8
|7.6
|6.4
|1.0
|1.0
|1.4
|54.9% (28-51)
|22.2% (2-9)
