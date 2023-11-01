The Temple Owls women (3-5) will next play at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Temple games

Temple's next matchup information

Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Liacouras Center

Top Temple players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aleah Nelson 8 10.8 3.3 5.0 1.5 0.0 34.8% (31-89) 23.1% (9-39) Tiarra East 8 10.3 3.6 1.1 1.5 0.1 33.7% (31-92) 22.2% (4-18) Rayne Tucker 8 9.3 5.8 1.1 0.9 1.4 45.1% (32-71) 27.3% (3-11) Tristen Taylor 8 8.4 1.9 2.3 1.5 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 52.9% (9-17) Ines Piper 8 7.6 6.4 1.0 1.0 1.4 54.9% (28-51) 22.2% (2-9)

