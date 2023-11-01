The Temple Owls women (3-5) will next play at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Temple games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Pennsylvania H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Delaware H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 La Salle A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Northwestern H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UTSA H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 North Texas H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Tulsa A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Memphis H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Charlotte H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 SMU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Tulane A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Wichita State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Charlotte A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 South Florida H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Temple's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Liacouras Center

Top Temple players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aleah Nelson 8 10.8 3.3 5.0 1.5 0.0 34.8% (31-89) 23.1% (9-39)
Tiarra East 8 10.3 3.6 1.1 1.5 0.1 33.7% (31-92) 22.2% (4-18)
Rayne Tucker 8 9.3 5.8 1.1 0.9 1.4 45.1% (32-71) 27.3% (3-11)
Tristen Taylor 8 8.4 1.9 2.3 1.5 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 52.9% (9-17)
Ines Piper 8 7.6 6.4 1.0 1.0 1.4 54.9% (28-51) 22.2% (2-9)

