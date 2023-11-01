With a record of 8-1, the Stanford Cardinal's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Upcoming Stanford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Portland H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UC Davis H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Cal A 5:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Morgan State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Washington State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Washington H 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Utah A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Colorado A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Oregon H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Oregon State H 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Arizona State A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Arizona A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 USC H 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 UCLA H 4:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Washington A 10:00 PM

Stanford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Maples Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Stanford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cameron Brink 9 18.6 11.4 2.0 0.7 3.3 59.8% (55-92) 41.7% (5-12)
Kiki Iriafen 9 17.1 10.0 1.0 0.4 0.2 59.1% (65-110) -
Hannah Jump 9 11.8 2.1 2.6 0.7 0.0 42.2% (38-90) 38.5% (25-65)
Nunu Agara 9 8.7 4.0 1.4 0.3 0.3 50.0% (26-52) 50.0% (3-6)
Elena Bosgana 9 8.4 5.0 2.0 0.7 0.2 42.9% (27-63) 32.0% (8-25)

