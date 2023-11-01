Buy Tickets for Stanford Cardinal Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 8-1, the Stanford Cardinal's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.
If you're looking to see the Stanford Cardinal in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Stanford games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Stanford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Portland Pilots
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Maples Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Stanford's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Stanford players
Shop for Stanford gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cameron Brink
|9
|18.6
|11.4
|2.0
|0.7
|3.3
|59.8% (55-92)
|41.7% (5-12)
|Kiki Iriafen
|9
|17.1
|10.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|59.1% (65-110)
|-
|Hannah Jump
|9
|11.8
|2.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.0
|42.2% (38-90)
|38.5% (25-65)
|Nunu Agara
|9
|8.7
|4.0
|1.4
|0.3
|0.3
|50.0% (26-52)
|50.0% (3-6)
|Elena Bosgana
|9
|8.4
|5.0
|2.0
|0.7
|0.2
|42.9% (27-63)
|32.0% (8-25)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.