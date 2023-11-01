With a record of 8-1, the Stanford Cardinal's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Upcoming Stanford games

Stanford's next matchup information

Opponent: Portland Pilots

Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Location: Maples Pavilion

Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Stanford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cameron Brink 9 18.6 11.4 2.0 0.7 3.3 59.8% (55-92) 41.7% (5-12) Kiki Iriafen 9 17.1 10.0 1.0 0.4 0.2 59.1% (65-110) - Hannah Jump 9 11.8 2.1 2.6 0.7 0.0 42.2% (38-90) 38.5% (25-65) Nunu Agara 9 8.7 4.0 1.4 0.3 0.3 50.0% (26-52) 50.0% (3-6) Elena Bosgana 9 8.4 5.0 2.0 0.7 0.2 42.9% (27-63) 32.0% (8-25)

