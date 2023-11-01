The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) will be on the road against the the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, December 7 (tipping off at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Utah H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UTEP A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Utah Valley H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 SFA A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Cal Baptist A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Tarleton State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Abilene Christian H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UT Arlington A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UT Rio Grande Valley A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Utah Tech H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Grand Canyon H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southern Utah's next matchup information

  • Opponent: New Mexico Lobos
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Pit

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southern Utah's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southern Utah players

Shop for Southern Utah gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Daylani Ballena 7 16.6 3.4 3.3 1.0 0.0 43.8% (42-96) 34.5% (10-29)
Megan Smith 7 15.9 7.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 52.7% (49-93) 33.3% (4-12)
Ava Uhrich 7 11.4 6.3 1.6 0.9 0.7 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (5-15)
Samantha Johnston 7 7.1 3.7 3.6 1.0 0.4 26.3% (15-57) 19.5% (8-41)
Charli Kay 7 6.6 2.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 30.0% (15-50) 22.9% (8-35)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.