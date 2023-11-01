The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) will be on the road against the the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, December 7 (tipping off at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Southern Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pit

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Southern Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Daylani Ballena 7 16.6 3.4 3.3 1.0 0.0 43.8% (42-96) 34.5% (10-29) Megan Smith 7 15.9 7.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 52.7% (49-93) 33.3% (4-12) Ava Uhrich 7 11.4 6.3 1.6 0.9 0.7 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (5-15) Samantha Johnston 7 7.1 3.7 3.6 1.0 0.4 26.3% (15-57) 19.5% (8-41) Charli Kay 7 6.6 2.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 30.0% (15-50) 22.9% (8-35)

