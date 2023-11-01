Do you live and breathe all things Southern Utah? Then show your support for the Thunderbirds women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including updated stats, keep reading.

Southern Utah team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Megan Smith 5 16.8 5.4 2.0 0.0 1.8 Daylani Ballena 5 15.2 3.0 3.0 1.2 0.0 Ava Uhrich 5 11.8 7.6 1.6 1.2 0.8 Samantha Johnston 5 8.0 3.6 3.6 1.2 0.6 Charli Kay 5 6.6 2.2 0.2 0.6 0.0 Shiho Isono 5 3.8 1.4 1.4 1.4 0.0 Ashley Banks 5 2.8 3.2 0.2 0.2 1.0 Alexa Lord 5 2.2 3.6 0.8 0.8 0.2 Alexandra Eldredge 2 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.5 0.0 Maria Garcia 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Southern Utah season stats

Southern Utah has just one win (1-4) this season.

The Thunderbirds have a 1-3 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

Of Southern Utah's 24 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Southern Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Seattle U H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Texas A&M-Commerce A 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 7 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM

