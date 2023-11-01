The Seton Hall Pirates women (5-3) will next play at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall's next matchup information

Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Azana Baines 8 15.3 5.9 1.9 1.4 0.3 41.5% (44-106) 25.0% (4-16) Micah Gray 8 14.6 1.6 1.0 0.9 0.0 39.5% (32-81) 39.3% (22-56) Savannah Catalon 8 6.5 1.4 1.6 1.4 0.0 48.3% (14-29) 45.5% (5-11) Kaelynn Satterfield 7 7.3 2.9 1.0 1.1 0.1 56.8% (21-37) 0.0% (0-1) A'Jah Davis 8 6.3 6.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 56.8% (21-37) -

