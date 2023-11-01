The Seton Hall Pirates women (5-3) will next play at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Seton Hall Pirates in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Seton Hall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UNLV H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Georgetown A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Providence H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Villanova H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Butler A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Marquette H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Xavier A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 UConn H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 St. John's (NY) H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Creighton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Georgetown H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Villanova A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 UConn A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Walsh Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Seton Hall's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Seton Hall players

Shop for Seton Hall gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Azana Baines 8 15.3 5.9 1.9 1.4 0.3 41.5% (44-106) 25.0% (4-16)
Micah Gray 8 14.6 1.6 1.0 0.9 0.0 39.5% (32-81) 39.3% (22-56)
Savannah Catalon 8 6.5 1.4 1.6 1.4 0.0 48.3% (14-29) 45.5% (5-11)
Kaelynn Satterfield 7 7.3 2.9 1.0 1.1 0.1 56.8% (21-37) 0.0% (0-1)
A'Jah Davis 8 6.3 6.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 56.8% (21-37) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.