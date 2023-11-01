Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Seton Hall game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Pirates with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Seton Hall team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Micah Gray 7 15.7 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 Azana Baines 7 15.0 6.0 1.7 1.2 0.3 A'Jah Davis 7 6.1 6.6 0.7 0.2 0.0 Kaelynn Satterfield 6 7.2 2.3 1.0 1.3 0.2 Amari Wright 6 6.5 3.3 6.5 2.5 0.2 Savannah Catalon 7 5.0 1.3 1.3 1.5 0.0 Shay Hagans 6 5.0 1.8 0.3 1.2 0.0 Makennah White 6 3.7 2.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 I'Yanna Lops 6 2.2 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.5 Shailyn Pinkney 4 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0

Seton Hall season stats

Seton Hall is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Pirates are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Seton Hall, in its signature win of the season, defeated the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on November 22.

The Pirates, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-2.

Seton Hall has 22 games left in the regular season, including four versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Seton Hall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UNLV H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Georgetown A 11:00 AM

