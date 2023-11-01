Buy Tickets for Seattle U Redhawks Women's Basketball Games
Seattle U (1-7) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Monday, December 11 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the San Diego State Aztecs.
Upcoming Seattle U games
Seattle U's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Redhawk Center
Top Seattle U players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mya Moore
|8
|12.8
|6.4
|1.4
|1.6
|1.4
|48.7% (38-78)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Irena Korolenko
|8
|11.1
|8.0
|1.4
|1.9
|0.3
|33.3% (37-111)
|27.1% (13-48)
|Peyton Howard
|8
|8.0
|2.6
|3.5
|1.5
|0.3
|36.8% (21-57)
|14.3% (2-14)
|Makayla Moore
|8
|6.5
|2.5
|0.4
|1.5
|0.3
|46.0% (23-50)
|35.7% (5-14)
|Asta Blauenfeldt
|8
|5.1
|1.3
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|34.1% (15-44)
|31.3% (5-16)
