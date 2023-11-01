Seattle U (1-7) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Monday, December 11 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Upcoming Seattle U games

Seattle U's next matchup information

Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Redhawk Center

Top Seattle U players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mya Moore 8 12.8 6.4 1.4 1.6 1.4 48.7% (38-78) 0.0% (0-3) Irena Korolenko 8 11.1 8.0 1.4 1.9 0.3 33.3% (37-111) 27.1% (13-48) Peyton Howard 8 8.0 2.6 3.5 1.5 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 14.3% (2-14) Makayla Moore 8 6.5 2.5 0.4 1.5 0.3 46.0% (23-50) 35.7% (5-14) Asta Blauenfeldt 8 5.1 1.3 1.9 1.0 0.1 34.1% (15-44) 31.3% (5-16)

