Seattle U team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mya Moore 7 14.0 6.9 1.4 1.6 1.4 Irena Korolenko 7 12.0 8.3 1.4 2.1 0.1 Peyton Howard 7 8.3 2.9 3.4 1.6 0.3 Asta Blauenfeldt 7 5.3 1.0 1.7 0.9 0.1 Makayla Moore 7 5.1 2.1 0.4 1.4 0.1 Aannah Interrante 7 4.1 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.1 Noemie Bariteau 7 3.1 2.4 0.9 1.4 0.0 Lisa Michaelsen 7 2.7 3.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 Julianna Walker 1 10.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Ramona Jagger 6 1.5 3.0 0.5 0.8 0.0

Seattle U season stats

This season, Seattle U has won only one game (1-6).

The Redhawks have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-4 on the road.

When it comes to its signature win this season, Seattle U took down the Utah Valley Wolverines at home on November 29. The final score was 58-48.

The Redhawks have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Seattle U has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Seattle U games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Southern Utah A 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 San Diego State H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 UTSA H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Arizona A 4:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM

