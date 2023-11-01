Exclusive Offers on Seattle U Redhawks Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Don't be a fickle fan of the Seattle U Redhawks. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Seattle U Redhawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Seattle U team leaders
Want to buy Mya Moore's jersey? Or another Seattle U player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Mya Moore
|7
|14.0
|6.9
|1.4
|1.6
|1.4
|Irena Korolenko
|7
|12.0
|8.3
|1.4
|2.1
|0.1
|Peyton Howard
|7
|8.3
|2.9
|3.4
|1.6
|0.3
|Asta Blauenfeldt
|7
|5.3
|1.0
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|Makayla Moore
|7
|5.1
|2.1
|0.4
|1.4
|0.1
|Aannah Interrante
|7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.1
|Noemie Bariteau
|7
|3.1
|2.4
|0.9
|1.4
|0.0
|Lisa Michaelsen
|7
|2.7
|3.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|Julianna Walker
|1
|10.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Ramona Jagger
|6
|1.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
Seattle U season stats
- This season, Seattle U has won only one game (1-6).
- The Redhawks have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-4 on the road.
- When it comes to its signature win this season, Seattle U took down the Utah Valley Wolverines at home on November 29. The final score was 58-48.
- The Redhawks have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.
- Seattle U has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Redhawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Seattle U games
Check out the Redhawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Southern Utah
|A
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|San Diego State
|H
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|UTSA
|H
|3:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Arizona
|A
|4:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Utah Tech
|A
|9:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Seattle U this season.
Check out the Redhawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.