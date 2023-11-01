Buy Tickets for Santa Clara Broncos Women's Basketball Games
Santa Clara's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Broncos are currently 8-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, at home versus the Menlo Oaks.
If you're looking to see the Santa Clara Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Santa Clara games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Santa Clara's next matchup information
- Opponent: Menlo Oaks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Leavey Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Santa Clara's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Santa Clara players
Shop for Santa Clara gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tess Heal
|10
|17.0
|2.9
|4.9
|1.3
|0.1
|47.5% (56-118)
|55.6% (10-18)
|Olivia Pollerd
|10
|13.0
|4.6
|2.4
|0.6
|0.8
|46.4% (52-112)
|40.7% (24-59)
|Marya Hudgins
|10
|9.3
|7.4
|1.2
|1.1
|0.8
|38.8% (33-85)
|35.3% (12-34)
|Lara Edmanson
|10
|7.4
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.4
|56.6% (30-53)
|45.5% (5-11)
|Emma Shaffer
|10
|6.3
|4.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|48.0% (24-50)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.