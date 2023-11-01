Santa Clara's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Broncos are currently 8-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, at home versus the Menlo Oaks.

If you're looking to see the Santa Clara Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Menlo H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Oregon State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 UC Riverside A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 CSU Fullerton A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Arizona State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Pacific H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Portland A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 San Francisco H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Gonzaga H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Mary's (CA) A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Pepperdine A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 San Diego H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Menlo Oaks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Leavey Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Santa Clara's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Santa Clara players

Shop for Santa Clara gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tess Heal 10 17.0 2.9 4.9 1.3 0.1 47.5% (56-118) 55.6% (10-18)
Olivia Pollerd 10 13.0 4.6 2.4 0.6 0.8 46.4% (52-112) 40.7% (24-59)
Marya Hudgins 10 9.3 7.4 1.2 1.1 0.8 38.8% (33-85) 35.3% (12-34)
Lara Edmanson 10 7.4 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.4 56.6% (30-53) 45.5% (5-11)
Emma Shaffer 10 6.3 4.5 0.9 0.6 0.2 48.0% (24-50) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.