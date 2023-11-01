When you're cheering on Santa Clara during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Broncos' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Santa Clara team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tess Heal 9 17.1 2.4 5.1 1.4 0.1 Olivia Pollerd 9 13.2 4.9 2.4 0.7 0.9 Marya Hudgins 9 8.9 6.9 1.2 0.9 0.6 Lara Edmanson 9 6.9 3.3 0.6 0.8 0.3 Ashley Hiraki 9 5.6 2.8 3.0 2.2 0.0 Emma Shaffer 9 4.9 4.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 Jayde Cadee 7 4.1 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 Keeley Frawley 9 2.9 5.4 0.7 0.1 0.0 Malia Latu 4 4.0 2.3 0.5 1.0 0.3 Georgia Grigoropoulou 5 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.6

Santa Clara season stats

Santa Clara has won seven games so far this season (7-2).

The Broncos are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 3-1 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

This season, the Broncos haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Santa Clara's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Santa Clara games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Lincoln (CA) H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Menlo H 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Oregon State A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 UC Riverside A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 CSU Fullerton A 7:00 PM

