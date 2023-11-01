On deck for the San Jose State Spartans women (4-6) is a game away versus the CSU Northridge Matadors, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.

Opponent: CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Matadome

Top San Jose State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amhyia Moreland 10 11.3 6.6 0.9 0.7 1.4 62.0% (49-79) 66.7% (2-3) Jyah LoVett 9 12.1 2.6 3.0 2.7 0.1 38.5% (35-91) 31.6% (6-19) Sabrina Ma 10 9.4 4.4 1.2 1.0 0.6 33.0% (32-97) 33.9% (21-62) Semaj Smith 10 6.6 2.1 0.5 0.3 0.3 60.9% (28-46) - Sydni Summers 9 6.8 1.2 2.0 1.4 0.1 40.0% (22-55) 44.7% (17-38)

