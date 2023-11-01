Buy Tickets for San Jose State Spartans Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the San Jose State Spartans women (4-6) is a game away versus the CSU Northridge Matadors, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.
Upcoming San Jose State games
San Jose State's next matchup information
- Opponent: CSU Northridge Matadors
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Matadome
Top San Jose State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amhyia Moreland
|10
|11.3
|6.6
|0.9
|0.7
|1.4
|62.0% (49-79)
|66.7% (2-3)
|Jyah LoVett
|9
|12.1
|2.6
|3.0
|2.7
|0.1
|38.5% (35-91)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Sabrina Ma
|10
|9.4
|4.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.6
|33.0% (32-97)
|33.9% (21-62)
|Semaj Smith
|10
|6.6
|2.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|60.9% (28-46)
|-
|Sydni Summers
|9
|6.8
|1.2
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|40.0% (22-55)
|44.7% (17-38)
