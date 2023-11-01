The San Francisco Dons (2-6) will be at home against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Arizona H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Portland State A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Columbia H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Brown H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Loyola Marymount A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Portland H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Pacific A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Santa Clara A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Loyola Marymount H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Gonzaga H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Pepperdine A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 San Diego A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Saint Mary's (CA) H 9:00 PM

San Francisco's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: War Memorial Gymnasium

Top San Francisco players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jasmine Gayles 8 15.8 4.6 3.0 0.9 0.0 29.3% (36-123) 21.2% (11-52)
Debora Dos Santos 8 11.4 8.8 1.3 1.8 0.6 52.1% (38-73) 33.3% (2-6)
Cami Fulcher 8 8.3 5.9 2.5 1.1 0.1 45.1% (23-51) 52.4% (11-21)
Freja Werth 8 7.5 3.5 1.4 0.3 0.0 28.1% (16-57) 28.9% (13-45)
Luana Leite 8 5.3 4.6 3.0 1.3 0.1 35.0% (14-40) 0.0% (0-5)

