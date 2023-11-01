It's not enough to simply be a fan of San Francisco. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Dons by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

San Francisco team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jasmine Gayles 7 17.1 4.6 3.4 1.0 0.0 Debora Dos Santos 7 12.6 9.3 1.4 1.4 0.4 Cami Fulcher 7 9.1 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.1 Freja Werth 7 7.7 3.6 1.3 0.3 0.0 Luana Leite 7 5.7 5.3 3.4 1.4 0.1 Paula Tirado 7 4.3 1.1 2.4 0.7 0.1 Aya Keita 5 4.6 3.0 1.2 1.4 0.0 Seynabou Thiam 5 3.8 3.2 0.2 0.2 1.2 Mia Vuksic 2 7.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Marina Hernandez 5 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.2

San Francisco season stats

This season, San Francisco has won only two games (2-5).

The Dons are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, San Francisco beat the Yale Bulldogs in a 75-59 win on November 21.

This season, the Dons have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games remaining on San Francisco's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming San Francisco games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Washington A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Arizona H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Portland State A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Columbia H 9:00 PM

