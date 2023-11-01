With a record of 3-5, the San Diego Toreros' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the San Diego State Aztecs, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

San Diego's next matchup information

Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Top San Diego players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Veronica Sheffey 8 11.3 2.8 4.8 1.6 0.3 47.8% (33-69) 16.7% (1-6) Kylie Horstmeyer 8 9.8 4.1 1.1 1.1 0.8 43.5% (30-69) 28.6% (2-7) Dylan Horton 8 8.3 2.4 1.9 1.1 0.1 41.3% (26-63) 47.1% (8-17) Harsimran Kaur 8 8.0 4.3 0.9 0.5 1.5 46.8% (29-62) 0.0% (0-2) Courtney Wristen 8 6.9 5.1 0.3 0.8 0.6 38.6% (22-57) 25.0% (3-12)

