With a record of 3-5, the San Diego Toreros' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the San Diego State Aztecs, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming San Diego games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 San Diego State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 CSU Northridge A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Montana H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Boise State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Brown H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Pepperdine H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Mary's (CA) A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Portland A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Pacific H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola Marymount A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Portland H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Gonzaga H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 San Francisco H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Santa Clara A 9:00 PM

San Diego's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Top San Diego players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Veronica Sheffey 8 11.3 2.8 4.8 1.6 0.3 47.8% (33-69) 16.7% (1-6)
Kylie Horstmeyer 8 9.8 4.1 1.1 1.1 0.8 43.5% (30-69) 28.6% (2-7)
Dylan Horton 8 8.3 2.4 1.9 1.1 0.1 41.3% (26-63) 47.1% (8-17)
Harsimran Kaur 8 8.0 4.3 0.9 0.5 1.5 46.8% (29-62) 0.0% (0-2)
Courtney Wristen 8 6.9 5.1 0.3 0.8 0.6 38.6% (22-57) 25.0% (3-12)

