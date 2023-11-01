It's not enough to simply be a fan of San Diego. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Toreros by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

San Diego team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Veronica Sheffey 7 11.9 2.9 4.4 1.7 0.3 Kylie Horstmeyer 7 8.6 4.1 1.1 1.3 0.7 Dylan Horton 7 7.9 2.6 1.9 1.1 0.1 Harsimran Kaur 7 7.7 3.9 0.7 0.4 1.7 Courtney Wristen 7 7.4 4.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 Kasey Neubert 4 12.5 9.3 0.5 1.5 0.3 Jess Finney 7 5.4 1.6 1.9 1.0 0.4 Maddie Vejsicky 7 3.4 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.1 Mila Wawszkowicz 7 1.9 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.6 Malia Tharpe 5 2.4 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.0

San Diego season stats

San Diego has a 3-4 record on the season so far.

The Toreros are 3-2 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

San Diego, in its best win of the season, took down the Portland State Vikings 71-43 on November 11.

The Toreros have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, San Diego has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming San Diego games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 USC A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 San Diego State H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 CSU Northridge A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Montana H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Boise State H 7:00 PM

