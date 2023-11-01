Buy Tickets for San Diego State Aztecs Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 5-4, the San Diego State Aztecs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming San Diego State games
San Diego State's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Diego Toreros
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
Top San Diego State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Adryana Quezada
|9
|14.6
|6.6
|2.3
|1.1
|0.3
|56.0% (56-100)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Abby Prohaska
|9
|11.0
|6.0
|2.6
|1.0
|0.2
|38.5% (30-78)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Kim Villalobos
|9
|10.7
|5.2
|2.6
|2.2
|1.0
|41.6% (37-89)
|-
|Jada Lewis
|9
|10.4
|3.1
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|32.2% (29-90)
|25.4% (16-63)
|Sarah Barcello
|9
|8.3
|4.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|45.8% (27-59)
|34.4% (11-32)
