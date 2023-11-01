With a record of 5-4, the San Diego State Aztecs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

If you're looking to catch the San Diego State Aztecs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming San Diego State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 San Diego A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Seattle U A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Kennesaw State N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Florida Atlantic N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Colorado State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Air Force A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Fresno State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Wyoming A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Boise State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 UNLV H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 San Jose State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Utah State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Boise State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Colorado State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 New Mexico H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Diego Toreros
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for San Diego State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top San Diego State players

Shop for San Diego State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Adryana Quezada 9 14.6 6.6 2.3 1.1 0.3 56.0% (56-100) 0.0% (0-6)
Abby Prohaska 9 11.0 6.0 2.6 1.0 0.2 38.5% (30-78) 37.5% (6-16)
Kim Villalobos 9 10.7 5.2 2.6 2.2 1.0 41.6% (37-89) -
Jada Lewis 9 10.4 3.1 1.6 1.0 0.1 32.2% (29-90) 25.4% (16-63)
Sarah Barcello 9 8.3 4.3 0.9 0.9 0.2 45.8% (27-59) 34.4% (11-32)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.