With a record of 5-4, the San Diego State Aztecs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

If you're looking to catch the San Diego State Aztecs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming San Diego State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State's next matchup information

Opponent: San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for San Diego State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top San Diego State players

Shop for San Diego State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Adryana Quezada 9 14.6 6.6 2.3 1.1 0.3 56.0% (56-100) 0.0% (0-6) Abby Prohaska 9 11.0 6.0 2.6 1.0 0.2 38.5% (30-78) 37.5% (6-16) Kim Villalobos 9 10.7 5.2 2.6 2.2 1.0 41.6% (37-89) - Jada Lewis 9 10.4 3.1 1.6 1.0 0.1 32.2% (29-90) 25.4% (16-63) Sarah Barcello 9 8.3 4.3 0.9 0.9 0.2 45.8% (27-59) 34.4% (11-32)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.