San Diego State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Adryana Quezada 7 14.3 7.0 2.9 1.3 0.4 Jada Lewis 7 11.3 3.4 1.4 1.0 0.1 Abby Prohaska 7 11.1 5.9 2.7 1.1 0.3 Kim Villalobos 7 10.4 5.1 3.1 2.4 1.1 Sarah Barcello 7 9.1 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.3 Meghan Fiso 7 6.9 3.0 0.3 0.7 0.3 Khylee-Jade Pepe 7 2.9 2.9 0.9 1.9 0.3 Alyssa Jackson 7 2.1 2.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 Natalija Grizelj 3 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 Ellie Chen 6 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0

San Diego State season stats

San Diego State is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Aztecs have a 3-2 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

As far as its signature win this season, San Diego State beat the Pennsylvania Quakers at home on November 25. The final score was 74-49.

The Aztecs have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Diego State's remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming San Diego State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Stanford H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Cal State LA H 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 San Diego A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Seattle U A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Kennesaw State N 1:15 PM

