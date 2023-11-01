Buy Tickets for Saint Peter's Peacocks Women's Basketball Games
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) will be on the road against the the NJIT Highlanders on Tuesday, December 12 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Saint Peter's games
Saint Peter's next matchup information
- Opponent: NJIT Highlanders
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
Top Saint Peter's players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Fatmata Janneh
|7
|10.7
|7.0
|1.4
|1.1
|0.6
|35.1% (27-77)
|42.1% (8-19)
|Jada Leonard
|7
|10.3
|3.6
|2.1
|1.7
|0.4
|37.3% (25-67)
|40.6% (13-32)
|Reilly Sunday
|7
|8.0
|2.4
|2.7
|0.6
|0.0
|34.0% (18-53)
|23.5% (4-17)
|Rachel Kuhl
|7
|4.6
|2.9
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|24.4% (11-45)
|17.6% (6-34)
|Jada Williams
|4
|7.8
|5.8
|0.8
|1.3
|1.0
|41.7% (10-24)
|0.0% (0-2)
