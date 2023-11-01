The Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) will be on the road against the the NJIT Highlanders on Tuesday, December 12 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 NJIT A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Marist H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Niagara H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Hampton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Quinnipiac A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Siena A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Canisius H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Manhattan A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Iona A 11:00 AM
Thu, Jan 25 Mount St. Mary's H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 27 Rider H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Niagara A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Canisius A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Fairfield A 2:00 PM

Saint Peter's next matchup information

  • Opponent: NJIT Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Top Saint Peter's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Fatmata Janneh 7 10.7 7.0 1.4 1.1 0.6 35.1% (27-77) 42.1% (8-19)
Jada Leonard 7 10.3 3.6 2.1 1.7 0.4 37.3% (25-67) 40.6% (13-32)
Reilly Sunday 7 8.0 2.4 2.7 0.6 0.0 34.0% (18-53) 23.5% (4-17)
Rachel Kuhl 7 4.6 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.0 24.4% (11-45) 17.6% (6-34)
Jada Williams 4 7.8 5.8 0.8 1.3 1.0 41.7% (10-24) 0.0% (0-2)

