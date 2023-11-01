The Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) will be on the road against the the NJIT Highlanders on Tuesday, December 12 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Saint Peter's next matchup information

Opponent: NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Top Saint Peter's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Fatmata Janneh 7 10.7 7.0 1.4 1.1 0.6 35.1% (27-77) 42.1% (8-19) Jada Leonard 7 10.3 3.6 2.1 1.7 0.4 37.3% (25-67) 40.6% (13-32) Reilly Sunday 7 8.0 2.4 2.7 0.6 0.0 34.0% (18-53) 23.5% (4-17) Rachel Kuhl 7 4.6 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.0 24.4% (11-45) 17.6% (6-34) Jada Williams 4 7.8 5.8 0.8 1.3 1.0 41.7% (10-24) 0.0% (0-2)

